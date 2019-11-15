Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERNANDO EMILIO BLANCO MESA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CPT FERNANDO EMILIO BLANCO MESA CPT Fernando Emilio Blanco Mesa, was born November 18, 1941 and died July 30, 2006 after a long battle with cancer. Fernando was preceded in death by his father Julio C Blanco and survived by his mother Elena V Blanco (now deceased) and brother Julio R Blanco and brother-in-law David J Manno, residents of Santa Fe. Fernando was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned the Purple Heart and received other commendations for his dedication and bravery. He served as a Field Officer at the rank of Colonel reporting directly to Senior Military Commander William Westmoreland between 1966 and 1968. After his Army service and the Vietnam experience, Fernando was changed forever, though the discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. He earned several degrees in chemistry and practiced his profession until his death. He secured several US patents and published in scientific journals. His hobby was lapidary, making jewelry which he enjoyed giving to family and friends. Fernando will be interred in the Santa Fe National Cemetery with Military Honors on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:15 am.

CPT FERNANDO EMILIO BLANCO MESA CPT Fernando Emilio Blanco Mesa, was born November 18, 1941 and died July 30, 2006 after a long battle with cancer. Fernando was preceded in death by his father Julio C Blanco and survived by his mother Elena V Blanco (now deceased) and brother Julio R Blanco and brother-in-law David J Manno, residents of Santa Fe. Fernando was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned the Purple Heart and received other commendations for his dedication and bravery. He served as a Field Officer at the rank of Colonel reporting directly to Senior Military Commander William Westmoreland between 1966 and 1968. After his Army service and the Vietnam experience, Fernando was changed forever, though the discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. He earned several degrees in chemistry and practiced his profession until his death. He secured several US patents and published in scientific journals. His hobby was lapidary, making jewelry which he enjoyed giving to family and friends. Fernando will be interred in the Santa Fe National Cemetery with Military Honors on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:15 am. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close