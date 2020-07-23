FIDEL OTERO Fidel Otero, 90, went with our Lord July 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Ignacio; mother, Brejida Otero; his son, Joseph Otero Sr.; and grandson, Joey Otero Jr. Fidel was born April 8, 1930 in Tajique, NM. He served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Tina Otero; son, Rubel Otero; granddaughter, Jessica Jiron and her husband, Peter Jiron; grandkids, Cierra, Savannah, and Selena Jiron; his wonderful friend, JR; and numerous brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com