1/3
Fidel Otero
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fidel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIDEL OTERO Fidel Otero, 90, went with our Lord July 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Ignacio; mother, Brejida Otero; his son, Joseph Otero Sr.; and grandson, Joey Otero Jr. Fidel was born April 8, 1930 in Tajique, NM. He served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Tina Otero; son, Rubel Otero; granddaughter, Jessica Jiron and her husband, Peter Jiron; grandkids, Cierra, Savannah, and Selena Jiron; his wonderful friend, JR; and numerous brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berardinelli Family Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
GM EMULSION
Friend
July 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Salazar
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Leroy & Karen Salazar
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved