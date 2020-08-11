1/1
FIDEL (FIDDLES) SANCHEZ JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FIDEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIDEL (FIDDLES) SANCHEZ JR. It is with sad regret that we announce the passing of Fidel (Fiddles) Sanchez Jr. A longtime resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Fidel passed away July 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Bernie Sanchez, a large family of brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, numerous loved ones, and extended family... and many friends, whose lives he touched in many ways. Amongst other talents, Fiddles used his self-taught welding traits to build unique and productive creations. Fiddles was larger than life, and will be remembered for his cowboy ways, but especially for his love of life itself. A private remembrance was held in honor of Fiddles. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved