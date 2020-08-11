FIDEL (FIDDLES) SANCHEZ JR. It is with sad regret that we announce the passing of Fidel (Fiddles) Sanchez Jr. A longtime resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Fidel passed away July 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Bernie Sanchez, a large family of brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, numerous loved ones, and extended family... and many friends, whose lives he touched in many ways. Amongst other talents, Fiddles used his self-taught welding traits to build unique and productive creations. Fiddles was larger than life, and will be remembered for his cowboy ways, but especially for his love of life itself. A private remembrance was held in honor of Fiddles. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store