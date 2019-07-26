FILIMON FRANCISCO CASADOS FEBRUARY 23, 1931 - JULY 17, 2019 Our Dad was called home peacefully, by our Lord, on July 17, 2019. He was a true catholic gentleman and lived a blessed life. Filimon Casados served our Country in the US Navy. He retired from Los Alamos National Laboratory as an electrician after 40 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Francisco & Lorencita Casados, sister, Suzie Salazar & brother, Eliud Casados. He is survived by his beautiful wife Ruth Alice Martinez of 65 years, his children Ray (Renee), Anna (Fernando), Frank (Angela), Judy (Santiago) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his - sister, Helen Vigil, and many nephews and nieces. Services will be held at Cristo Rey Church, 1120 Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501 on August 2, 2019. Rosary - 12:00pm, Mass - 12:30pm, Burial - 2:15 at the National Cemetery. Reception to follow at Patrick Smith Center next to Cristo Rey Parish.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 28 to July 31, 2019