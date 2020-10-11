ALICE B. FLEISCHER



On September 3, 2020, Alice B. Fleischer, loved by family and friends, passed away in Santa Fe at the age of 77. Alice was born to Paul and Mary Brosnahan on May 1 ("Derby Day"), 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky.

As a young woman, Alice willed herself to seek out higher education, receiving an Undergraduate Degree in Nursing from Marquette University in 1965. During her studies, she met her first husband, Dr. Paul J. Wiesner, with whom she moved to Rochester, New York, and spent several years working as a public health nurse prior to the birth of the first of her two sons. Later in 1978, as a newly divorced single mother, Alice earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from Emory University and for several years served underprivileged communities in Atlanta, Georgia, as a Nurse Practitioner. Following the beginning of her second marriage, to Dr. Alan S. Fleischer, Alice left the professional world and embarked on a new life in the Western United States, first in Tucson, Arizona, and for the last two decades of her life in Santa Fe. A natural red-headed beauty, Alice will be fondly remembered for her commitment to family, love of animals and the outdoors, and passion for the arts and for serving her community. She was equally at ease birthing young foals or litters of puppies, walking in the hills in all seasons, entertaining friends in her lovely home, and planning logistics for the International Folk Art Market.

Alice was well-known for her long-term commitment and support of the people of Kitchen Angels and their good work, for her illuminating and at times mischievous smile, for her infectiously operatic laugh, and for her innate generosity of spirit. In the final chapter of her life, after the conclusion of her second marriage, Alice found renewed strength, meaning, and pleasure with her community, and friends and neighbors; traveling to Turkey and Portugal with her late-in-life partner, George Fine; visiting her grandchildren in New York and Florida; baking her famous chocolate chip cookies for her friends and neighbors; indulging in champagne and cupcakes with her fellow yoga and pilates practitioners; and mentoring a special young lady through middle school, high school, and on to college. She was a lover of beauty in all of its forms, and is remembered for her unique grace and a quiet yet fierce determination to discover the good in life and celebrate it with the ones she loved.

Alice was preceded by her parents, brother Patrick Brosnahan, sister Kathleen Pandola, half-sister Joan Casey, and stepmother Peggy (Regan) Brosnahan, who first taught her how to cook. She is survived by her sons Andrew J. Wiesner and Matthew E. Wiesner, daughters-in-law Elena Wiesner and Yuko Okabe, grandchildren Sean Wiesner, Ciara Aya Okabe Wiesner, and Yuuki Miya Okabe Wiesner, her half-brothers Thomas Brosnahan and Jim Brosnahan, her half-sister Joyce Theriault, step-brothers John Berchem and Gene Berchem, and her many nieces and nephews and dear friends in Santa Fe and beyond.







