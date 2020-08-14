1/2
FLORA A. LUJAN
FLORA A. LUJAN Flora A. Lujan, age 95, went to be with our Lord on August 8 2020. She was born in El Rito, New Mexico on November7, 1924 to Juan A. Avila and Maria Elvida Archuleta who proceeded her in death. She was also proceeded in death by her husband Joe B. Lujan, her son Joseph, infant daughter Maria, her brothers Modesto Avila, Albert Avila, Joe Avila, and sisters Maria Ignacia Gallegos, Federica Baldonado. She is survived by her children Cathy, Jeanette, Tessie, Bernie, Dolores, Bobby, Anna, Frances, and Carol. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Viola Herrera and Isidoro Avila. The rosary will be held on Sunday, August 16 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Santa Fe at 7:30 pm and the funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Santa Fe at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines and wear masks. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Tomas Lujan, Steven Byers, Elias Griego, Javier Garcia, John Rodriquez, and nephew Manual Herrera. Honorary Pallbearers, Antonio Lujan and Markie Lopez. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
AUG
16
Rosary
07:30 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
AUG
17
Burial
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
August 14, 2020

Bernie, our prayers go out to you and your family. Now she can join the family and personally watch over you
Joe, Sheila Montano and family
Friend
