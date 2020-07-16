1/2
FLORA LISA MARTINEZ
TODAY WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF FLORA LISA MARTINEZ 05/26/1975 ~ 07/12/2020 To the Mother of many, Flora was born and raised in Santa Fe, NM. She worked for the City for many years but dedicated her life to her kids and for those who shared their love with her. A strong and powerful woman who can now rest. A woman greatly missed by many our love is with her and hers with ours. Her parents, Maria Velarde, Ben Velarde; siblings, Ignacio Velarde, Estrella Velarde, Marcos Velarde; children, Patrick Baca, Damian Martinez, Mikeala Martinez; grandchildren, Laneah Baca, Sofia Baca. Proceedings at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with limited occupancy. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
