FLORA MAGDALENA VIGIL Flora Magdalena Vigil, 77 passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born on September 03, 1942 in Mora, New Mexico to Zenaida and Rosendo Baros. She married Jose M. Vigil on September 18, 1961. She is preceded in death by her mother, Zenaida Baros; daughter, Mary Helen Vigil; brothers, Tony, Eloy, and Nick; and sisters, Gema and Mary. She is survived by her wonderful husband of 58 years, Jose Vigil; son, Joseph Vigil; daughters, Catherine Howland and Nicole Vigil; granddaughters, Candie Howland and Amanda Howland; grandson, Kenneth Howland; and 5 great-grandchildren. Flora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved to tell stories and loved to keep everyone informed on how everyone was doing. That's what we are going to miss most about her, the long conversations that would make hours feel like minutes and her beautiful smile that would warm our hearts. Flora was someone that you could talk to, confide in, and would always give you her honest opinion. She will never be forgotten and will always remain with us in our hearts. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens at 12:45 p.m. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jan. 26 to Jan. 29, 2020