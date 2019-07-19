Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORA Q. SALAZAR. View Sign Service Information Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory 305 Calle Salazar Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-753-2288 Rosary 10:30 AM Holy Cross Church Santa Cruz , NM View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Holy Cross Church Santa Cruz , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FLORA Q. SALAZAR JULY 29, 1921-JULY 17, 2019 Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother Flora Quintana Salazar was called home by Our Maker on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 after a long battle with dementia, and just twelve days shy of her 98th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Johnnie Ruben, her siblings sisters Tillie Trujillo and Mary M. Haygood, and brothers Tony E. Quintana, Michael Quintana, and Cenobio Quintana. She is survived by her sister Celine Luper of Inglewood, California, and sister in law Matilde Quintana of Sombrillo, children Judy Bulnes (Jose) and Diane Santillanes (John) of Espanola, Yolanda Salazar of Santa Fe, and son John M. Salazar (Lynn) of Spicewood, Texas, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Flora was born and raised in the Espanola Valley, and graduated from Santa Cruz High School and Santa Fe Business College. She worked for several years as the Office Manager of the Santa Cruz Irrigation District. The family wishes to express our special thanks to Mom's caregivers during her last years of life, Matilde Herrera and Josefina Ramirez de Mata, and to Hospice nurse Anna Dixon, to whom we are forever indebted for the tender and loving care she provided Mom during her final years. A funeral Mass for Flora will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church in Santa Cruz. A recitation of the rosary will precede the Mass at 10:30 a.m., and a reception, for family and friends will follow the 1:30 p.m. interment of Flora's remains at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the: Rivera Funeral Home and Crematory of Espanola 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288





