Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FLORA R. ORTIZ. View Sign Service Information Kirikos Family Funeral Home - Truth or Consequences 303 CEDAR Truth or Consequences , NM 87901-2334 (575)-894-2574 Send Flowers Obituary

FLORA R. ORTIZ Flora R. Ortiz, formerly from Nambe and Santa Fe, passed away on March 31, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM surrounded by her family. Mrs. Ortiz was born October 17, 1921 in Velarde, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon M. Ortiz; father and mother Flavio and Cirila Romero of Velarde; brothers Flavio, Eloy, Jose, Levi; sisters Lucille Serna, Lita Gutierrez, Sofie Vigil; and great-grandson, Skyler Ray Benavidez. Mrs. Ortiz was a proud teacher in the Pojoaque Valley Schools for 35 years. During her teaching career her proudest accomplishments were watching her students excel and become successful in their adult lives. After her retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV. Nana's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her daughter; Rita and husband Ray; sons, Floyd and wife Diana; Fred and wife Anne. A very close niece raised by the Ortiz's, Pearl Benavidez. Grandchildren; Ray, Brandi and husband Jeff, Tori and husband Jay, J.J. and wife Ana, Ken and wife Dinah, Jennifer and husband Ladd, Andrew and girlfriend Roberta, Lissi, Debra and husband Ira, Christin, Rick and wife Tammy, Joe and wife Kris, Frank and wife Bobbi Jo. She is also survived by her brother Paul Romero; sister-in-law Bernice Romero; and brother-in-law Longino Vigil, 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great- grandchildren, and many special godchildren, nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the caregivers at The New Mexico State Veterans Home where Flora touched many hearts. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirikos Family Funeral Home.

FLORA R. ORTIZ Flora R. Ortiz, formerly from Nambe and Santa Fe, passed away on March 31, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, NM surrounded by her family. Mrs. Ortiz was born October 17, 1921 in Velarde, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband Ramon M. Ortiz; father and mother Flavio and Cirila Romero of Velarde; brothers Flavio, Eloy, Jose, Levi; sisters Lucille Serna, Lita Gutierrez, Sofie Vigil; and great-grandson, Skyler Ray Benavidez. Mrs. Ortiz was a proud teacher in the Pojoaque Valley Schools for 35 years. During her teaching career her proudest accomplishments were watching her students excel and become successful in their adult lives. After her retirement she and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV. Nana's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her daughter; Rita and husband Ray; sons, Floyd and wife Diana; Fred and wife Anne. A very close niece raised by the Ortiz's, Pearl Benavidez. Grandchildren; Ray, Brandi and husband Jeff, Tori and husband Jay, J.J. and wife Ana, Ken and wife Dinah, Jennifer and husband Ladd, Andrew and girlfriend Roberta, Lissi, Debra and husband Ira, Christin, Rick and wife Tammy, Joe and wife Kris, Frank and wife Bobbi Jo. She is also survived by her brother Paul Romero; sister-in-law Bernice Romero; and brother-in-law Longino Vigil, 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great- grandchildren, and many special godchildren, nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to the caregivers at The New Mexico State Veterans Home where Flora touched many hearts. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirikos Family Funeral Home. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close