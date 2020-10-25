1/1
Floyd E. Vigil
1945 - 2020
Floyd was a graduate of Antonito High School in Conejos, Colorado, he attended college in Colorado Springs, Colorado, then moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where he met and married Marie Bowles from Pecos, New Mexico in 1963.
He leaves behind his beloved Son Loren Paul Bowles-Vigil and his wife Valarie, grand-daughter Loren Marie, and great-granddaughter Sophia Marie; siblings, Casimera Garcia, Sofia Mercedez Constable, Rose Merlin Vigil-Montoya (Arthur), Jose Juan Armando Vigil (Fedelina), and Federico Leroy Vigil (Cruzita) and many nephews, nieces, and Godchildren. Floyd is proceeded in death by his wife Marie; sister Olibama Vigil-Casias; brothers, Edward Vigil, Eraclio Vigil; sister Elena Vigil.
Memorial services are pending and will be posted at a later date.

FLOYD E. VIGIL

Floyd E. Vigil, 75 was born on May 19, 1945 to Juan Miguel Vigil and Rumaldita Archuleta-Vigil and was a former resident of Conejos, Colorado. Floyd passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence in Pecos, New Mexico, under hospice care and with family at his bedside.
Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032
riverafamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 24, 2020
Loren Paul my condolences to you and your family. May God be with you during this difficult time.
Lily (Ulibarri) Mayrant
Friend
