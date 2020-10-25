Floyd was a graduate of Antonito High School in Conejos, Colorado, he attended college in Colorado Springs, Colorado, then moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico where he met and married Marie Bowles from Pecos, New Mexico in 1963.He leaves behind his beloved Son Loren Paul Bowles-Vigil and his wife Valarie, grand-daughter Loren Marie, and great-granddaughter Sophia Marie; siblings, Casimera Garcia, Sofia Mercedez Constable, Rose Merlin Vigil-Montoya (Arthur), Jose Juan Armando Vigil (Fedelina), and Federico Leroy Vigil (Cruzita) and many nephews, nieces, and Godchildren. Floyd is proceeded in death by his wife Marie; sister Olibama Vigil-Casias; brothers, Edward Vigil, Eraclio Vigil; sister Elena Vigil.Memorial services are pending and will be posted at a later date.FLOYD E. VIGILFloyd E. Vigil, 75 was born on May 19, 1945 to Juan Miguel Vigil and Rumaldita Archuleta-Vigil and was a former resident of Conejos, Colorado. Floyd passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at his residence in Pecos, New Mexico, under hospice care and with family at his bedside.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032