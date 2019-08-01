Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCES FRANCISQUITA ROMERO LUJAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANCES FRANCISQUITA ROMERO LUJAN The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported them during the recent loss of their beloved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. To those who attended the Rosary, Mass and Interment and those who could not accompany us, but called and offered their condolences, we thank you. A special thank you to everyone who visited our dear Mom during her last two weeks; to the outstanding staff at Del Corazon Hospice, especially Judy Hurula, RN, Myra, Health Aide, and Renee Romero, her caregiver, who all gave her excellent care and unconditional love. Our sincere thanks to the numerous people who sent spiritual bouquets, flowers of remembrance and mass offerings and desserts at the Parish Hall; Geraldine Dirks, Annabelle Rivera, Ramoncita Gonzales, Sheila Keeffe, Elvira Martinez, and Ophelia Romero who led the Rosary; Msgr. Jerome Martinez y Alire who celebrated the Mass accompanied by Deacons Greg Romero and Johnny Archuleta; Eucharistic Ministers, Clara Briones and Ophelia Romero; the beautiful church music by Wilfred Romero, Linda Gonzales, Yolanda Valdez, Annette Peters and Darlene Rowe and by Carmen Flores-Manzi and Gabriel Gabaldon; Emil Matic for delivering the eulogy; Evelyn Romero Catering who provided the meal, and Mary Frances Gomez and Marcella Ortiz who set up the Parish Hall. We extend our appreciation and gratitude to her long-time beautician, Michael Rael and to Dr. Jorge Oti, DDS and staff, Dr. Charles Maestas and his Pojoaque Family Practice staff as well as Dr. Brad Stamm and his staff at the New Mexico Heart Institute for providing Mom many years of loving medical services. The family will forever be grateful and thankful to Bernardinelli Family Services under the direction of Raymond Lucero, assisted by Jacob Shaw, Carmella Aldeis, Israel Perea, David Radman and Hannah Crider for the professional care and love they gave Mom. Memorial contributions may be made to Del Corazon Hospice, 811 St. Michael's Drive, Suite 207, Santa Fe, NM 87501 and the Carmelite Monastery, 49 Mt. Carmel Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 4, 2019

