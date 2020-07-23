FRANCES G. HANNERS Frances G. Hanners, age 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 19th, 2020. She was born in Tallulah, LA in 1930 to the late Charles Gray and Jessica Grosvenor. Frances was married to her late husband, John L. Hanners. Frances was the third born following her sister, Mary and brother, Charles. She retired from Santa Fe Public Schools. Frances loved to be around people and enjoyed having a house full of grandkids and family. Once you entered her house you were welcomed with her love and warmth. Frances had a love for all animals, especially horses and the color Kelly Green! If she was not home cooking, she could be found at the swimming pool relaxing while working on her tan, sunscreen optional! Frances loved to be outside with her family enjoying their company. She loved the smell of rain and fresh lilacs. In her spare time, she volunteered as a member of the Bienvenidos Tourist Booth on the Santa Fe Plaza with her sister-in-law, Dorthy. She loved to play bridge, Scrabble, and Trivia Pursuit with her friends and family. She loved to be wrapped in her cozy warm blankets while working on crossword puzzles on stormy days. Frances will be greatly missed and was loved by all who knew her. Frances is survived by her children, Candy Dimas and her husband Bill Kane; her step-daughter, Johnna Hanners; her grandchildren, John Keelin and husband Joey; Jessica Garcia and husband James; great-grandchildren Archer Romero and Addison Garcia. The family would like to thank the Olivas Sister Home Care and staff for being such a wonderful part of her life. Her love for you all did not go unnoticed. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com