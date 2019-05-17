FRANCES G. RUE JANUARY 2, 1956 - MAY 8, 2019 Fran G Rue, passed away on May 8, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Tammy Horwich and fianc‚, Chuck Sandoval; niece who she thought of as a daughter, Belinda Rue; granddaughters, Jazmen Rue, Lindsey Gallegos-Rue, Olivia Gallegos-Rue. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 19, 2019