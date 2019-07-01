FRANCES GARCIA GONZALES Frances Garcia Gonzales, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on June 20th, 2019. Born to Pedro Garcia and Adelina Cordova in Los Luceros, NM on August 11th, 1930. Preceded in death by her parents, Sister Polly (Ruben) Miera, Brothers; Polito (Maria Inez), Mariano (Edalie), Patricio, Alfonso (Maida), Benito (Marie). And daughter in-law Darlene Gonzales. She graduated from El Rito Normal School in 1950 where she was known as "Pancha" and made many friends. She was employed at Santa Fe Builder Supply Co. (Sanbusco) and retired from the State after 25 years of service. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Samuel Gonzales. Son, Sam F. Gonzales, grandchildren Denise, Christina and Theresa Gonzales. Daughter Patricia Gonzales, and grandchildren Celeste, Aliyah, and Elijah Gonzales-Matovich. Services will be held at Cristo Rey Catholic Church on July 3rd, 2019, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary to take place at 9:00am, and the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am. Burial will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with a Reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Frances at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road ~ Santa Fe, NM (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 2, 2019