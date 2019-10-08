Frances O. Herrera, age 73, resident of Nambé, passed away at home after a brief illness. Born August 19, 1946, to Manuel G. Ortiz and Anita Lagrange. Survived by her husband of 56-1/2 years, Ben Herrera, Jr., and two daughters, Cynthia (Donny) Rusk and Janelle (Ernesto) Gonzales; four grandchildren, Ernesto (Daniella) Gonzales, Jr., Cynthia (Adam) Duran, Carolina Gonzales and Mark Ruiz; four great-grandchildren, Chris, Zayla, Dahlia and Alessia. Siblings: Emilia Ramirez, Lucy Martinez, Manuel J. (Elda Flavia) Ortiz, Eduardo Ortiz, Marcela (Douglas) Mcnaughton, Jean (Larry) Valdez, Carmen (Charlie) Herrera, and George (Sarah) Ortiz.
Frances was a beautiful, loving, caring, respectful, generous and kind woman. She enjoyed life and Jehovah God's creation, liked to cook and entertain her guests at home with plenty of food. She dedicated her life to serve Jehovah God on October 27, 1972, and served him with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial talk will be given on October 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 18625 US-84, Santa Cruz (Española), NM 87567.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019