FRANCES OTERO Frances Otero, 84, was called home by our heavenly Father on Friday, June 19, 2020. Frances was born on May 6, 1936, in Canoncito, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Teresita Gurule; her father-in-law, Perfecto Otero; mother-in-law, Eloisa Otero Ulibarri; three sisters, three brothers, five brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Dennis Otero; children, Yolanda Green (Jim), Barbara Otero and Gerard Otero (Patricia Vigil); grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda (Es-tevan Larranaga), Jolene, Alyssa Otero-Sublinez (Matt) and Wesley (James); great-grandchildren, Michael, Dante, Jadon and Sevin; sisters, Pauline Coriz, Victoria Flores, Adelia (Dee Dee) Maruca. Brothers, Jim Gurule, David Gurule, Rudy Gurule, and Gregg Gurule; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Beverly Gurule, Faye Mares, Eddie and Nora Trujillo, Severo and Irene Otero, Salomon and Patsy Otero, Leo and Elaine Otero, Sonny and Lorraine Otero, Eddie and Stella Montoya; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was vibrant, outgoing, com-passionate, and generous. She was young at heart, loved music, singing and dancing. She always blessed everyone with holy water before leaving her home. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished. Frances was a homemaker and a devout Catholic. She was a Catechist for many years, Adorer at Our Lady of Guadalupe Perpetual Adoration Chapel. She belonged to many organizations: Member of Altar Society at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Catholic Daughters of the Americas and La Union Protectiva; worked at Christo Rey Archdiocese; volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul, Villa Terese Clinic, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel. A special Thank You and appreciation to her Doctors, Medical Staff, Hospice and Palliative Care at Christus St. Vincent Hospital and the Santa Fe Fire Department. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. and Memorial Service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Rivera Family Funeral Home Santa Fe, 417 E. Rodeo Road. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens at the family plot. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations to their favorite charity in memory of Frances Otero. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.