FRANCES PANCHA RODRIGUEZ Frances "Pancha" Rodriguez, age 84 a life-long resident of La Cienega passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on September 23, 2019 after a short illness. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Ted Rodriguez, son Teddy Rodriguez, Parents Jose and Rosarito Perea, Brothers Ramon, Efren, Domingo, Antonio, Louie, Joe Perea, Sisters Della Roybal and Felicia Delfrate, brother in-law Rudy Aldaz and sister in-law Tillie Garcia. Frances is survived by daughters Anna Rodriguez (Jim Mora), Brenda Dominguez (Atilano Dominguez), Mary "Kika" Rodriguez (Paul Roybal), Special nephew who was her son Joseph Perea, Grandchildren Priscilla Lovato (Celso Lovato), Erica Archuleta (Tonio Archuleta), Danielle Prada (Anthony Prada) Frankie Romero, Amber Lee Dominguez, Alicia Roybal (Vana Arvizo), Aliyah Roybal, Paul Roybal Jr, Great Grandchildren Heaven Natseway, Xavior Jaramillo, Reanna Prada, Tomas and Jonathan Archuleta, Sisters-in-law Mercy Perea, Aggie Lovato (Julio), Maxine Chavez, Victoria Rodriguez, Cecilia Aldaz, Brothers-in-law Gilbert Rodriguez and Pedro Garcia. Frances was loved and cared for by all her nephews and nieces who frequently visited and called. Thank you to Adrian Lara her nephew who helped care for our mom. She would say "he is my personal nurse" Lisa, Rosie and Kathie Romero we appreciate all your help, caring for my mom during this time. Viewing will begin at 5pm with Rosary to follow at 7 pm, on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Rivera Family Funeral home (Kiva Chapel) 417 East Rodeo Road Santa Fe NM. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday October 3, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church in La Cienega at 2 pm. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019