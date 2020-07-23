FRANCES ROE LOVELACE Frances Roe Lovelace passed away peacefully in her sleep early July 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on March 5, 1938 in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Frances Lovelace, and her dear brother, Holt. She is survived by her four children, Debbie Minnis of Spring, Texas; Karen Brumlow of Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico; Roe-Ann Tasoulas of Keene, New Hampshire; and John Erramouspe of Fairfield, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Cameron Sidwell and Brandon Brumlow of Ruidoso, New Mexico; Grant Brumlow of Phoenix, Arizona; Piper Tasoulas of Fallston, Maryland; Mack Tasoulas of Bristol, Rhode Island; Andre, Elodie and Westley Erramouspe of Fairfield, Iowa; and four great-grandchildren. Roe led an incredibly adventurous life. She took life in big handfuls, bites, and gulps. It wasn't always pretty but it was passionate! Roe traveled the world living in Ireland, Hawaii, and India for periods of time. She walked on coals, went scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef, St. Johns, Tahiti, Hawaii, and Honduras; rafted the Grand Canyon, rode elephants in Nepal, studied herbs in Greece, and petroglyphs in Baja California. Roe loved archaeology; she spent an extended amount of time retracing the footsteps of archaeologist, Richard Wetherill, in the Grand Gulch National Park of Utah, and was a keen arrowhead and Indian burial site hunter. Following the death of her brother, Roe spent most of her adult life running her family's large sheep and cattle ranch, W. R. Lovelace Livestock Company in Corona, New Mexico. She enjoyed the hard work of seasonal lambing, shearing, and branding. She sold the ranch in 1990 and moved to Santa Fe, NM where she continued her adventures. She served on the board of Santa Fe College and was appointed by the Governor to serve as a Commissioner of Indian Affairs for two terms. Roe was passionate to improve the daily lives of Native Americans by advocating for the establishment of casinos on reservation lands and returning the names of pueblos, mountains, and landmarks to their original Indian dialect. She was a benefactor of the Santa Fe Waldorf, Nizhoni, and the Santa Fe Indian School. Roe was a delegate for the State of New Mexico and was active in the Republican Party until the nomination of Barack Obama, who she enthusiastically campaigned for in Iowa. Roe loved and married five men along her path. Staying married proved to be difficult but she never remained regretful of her choices. As she often said, "they gave me four beautiful children, after all." She struggled with alcoholism for many years but entered treatment in 1983. Roe held deeply spiritual beliefs, shaped by her connection to the land, to Native American medicine, and her daily meditation practice. There's not enough room in the paper to share all the stories of her life. She lived a big, full life and leaves a big wake in her passing. All her friends and loved ones will be invited to a celebration of life in person and online in Santa Fe, New Mexico in summer 2021. All donations in her memory can go to: Pueblo Relief Fund at chamiza.org