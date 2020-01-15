FRANCES VIGIL Frances Vigil, 71, died suddenly of a heart attack on January 11, 2020 after years of health problems. Frances is survived by her husband of 52 years, Armando S. Vigil, two sons, Armando Frank, and Ricardo, two daughters, Georgiana Vigil (Isaac Ortega) and Luciana Vigil-Holterman (Dan Holterman); three grandchildren, Andres Vigil, Anelia Holterman, and Rylen Holterman; her brother Rudy Maes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Frances was born in Canjilon, New Mexico in 1948 to her parents Casimiro Maes and Luciana Jaramillo Maes but spent all her life in Espanola. Family was always her number one priority and there was nothing she wouldn't do for her children, her many friends, and especially her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook who loved learning new recipes even after her health began to fail. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A rosary will be recited Sunday January, 19 2020 beginning at 6PM at the Rivera Family Funeral Home in Espanola. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday January, 20 2020 to begin at 10AM at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to immediately follow the mass at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 19, 2020