FRANCINE S. FRIEDMAN Francine S. Friedman, Born August, 13, 1940 in Manhattan, NY passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Fe on March 7, 2020. Francine was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Agusta Friedman of NY and her husband, Murray Friedman of Santa Fe. Francine is survived by her cousins, Jay Dorin, Barry Dorin of NY and many dear friends. Francine was a kind, loving person who was loved by many. Francine was a retired Psychotherapist. She will be dearly missed by her friends and caregivers whom loved her deeply, Nina Grossetete, Nina Quintana, Haley Chavez, Essie Rubio, and Vivian Martin. A Heartfelt Thank You to Ambercare Hospice and Staff. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 22, 2020