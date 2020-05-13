FRANCIS (FRANCISCO) BARELA Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Francis (Francisco) Barela, 91, went to be with our Lord on May 8, 2020. He was welcomed in heaven by his parents Leo and Nellie Barela, brother George Barela, and daughter Monica Barela-Smith. Francis was born on March 11, 1929. He was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe and a devoted Catholic at St. Anne's as well as St. John's Parish. He attended St. Michael's High School and graduated from St. Michaels College with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was proud to have served in the United States Air Force. Francis worked for the State of New Mexico where he retired from the Taxation and Revenue Department. In 1961, he married Cecilia Baca-Barela, the love of his life. Together they raised five children Mark (Margaret), Monica, Michele, Bryan, and Jacqueline. Francis was a loving father who devoted his life taking care and providing for his family. He loved being a grandpa to Taylor, Anthony, Jared, and Aaron. He loved fishing in the Pecos River especially in Cow Creek, playing poker with his family and friends, and working in his backyard. We are honored and grateful to have spent these years with him. We will forever love him and keep his spirit in our hearts. We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at Christus St. Vincent and to those who have sent their prayers and love. We would also like to thank Berardinelli Family Funeral Service for the care of our beloved. A funeral mass will take place with immediate family members only. Military services will be held at a later date. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 14 to May 15, 2020