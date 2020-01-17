FRANK DOFFLEMEYER Frank Dofflemeyer (MR. D), 94, of Santa Fe, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Frank, a lifelong resident of Santa Fe was born December 29, 1925, lovingly cared for and raised by his mother Feliciana Carrillo and brother Andy Carrillo. He is preceded in death by his mother Feliciana Carrillo; brother, Andy Carrillo and wife Amy; and sister, Christine Dofflemeyer-Vigil and her husband Alvaro. At age 17 Frank volunteered and proudly served in the U.S. Army for two tours of duty during WWII. During his service he received three bronze stars. He and Carmen Segura were married at Cristo Rey Catholic Church on October 25, 1954, and their marriage was blessed with three children: Donna, Anthony, and Henrietta. He was a man of many talents put to use at PBS W Book & Stationary, city hall, and most important he served as Eucharistic Minister at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, and served communion to the homebound. Frank is survived by his dear wife of 65 years, Carmen; daughter, Donna Carl (Cliff); son Anthony Dofflemeyer (Kathy); and daughter, Henrietta Dofflemeyer-DeAguero (Larry). Also surviving are his loving grandchildren: Claudette DeAguero, Joshua DeAguero, Chad Carl, John Dofflemeyer, and Kristina Dofflemeyer. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow with full military honors at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 19, 2020