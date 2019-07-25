FRANK P. DURAN JR. (SONNY) Frank P. Duran Jr. (Sonny), 76 passed away peacefully in Freeport,, Illinois on June 16, 2019, he was born January 22, 1943 in Las Vegas, NM to Cesaria (Cesy) Atencio and Frank P. Duran Sr. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents Cesaria (Cesy) Marchi, Frank and Nola Duran and his brother David Duran. He is survived by his 10 brothers and sisters, Barbara Rael (Ernie) of Santa Fe, NM., Paul Duran of Santa Fe, NM., Rene Azinger (Steve) of Houston TX., Tod Duran (Isabel) of San Antonio, TX., Patrick Duran (Cheri) of Springfield, MO., Debbie Whitbread, Becky Prosch, Barbara Schrader, Roy Prosch and Delaine Prosch, along with several nieces and nephews and many numerous friends that will miss him. Sonny grew up and went to school in Los Alamos, NM where he graduated, he then moved to Long Beach, California in 1965, that's where he made his home and business before moving to Elizabeth, Ill. In 2005. He was a successful antique dealer. Services will be held at a later date, privately with immediate family at Rosario Cemetery.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 26, 2019