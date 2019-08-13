FRANK G. ARELLANO Frank G. Arellano, age 57, was called home on August 11, 2019 after 10 months of a courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Born and raised in Santa Fe to Fermin and Josie Arellano, Frank was an employee of the NM state government, most recently the Educational Retirement Board. Frank attended St. Francis School for nine years and graduated from Santa Fe High School. He attended Mass every Sunday until he could not, and then he had the Eucharistic ministry come to his house to serve him communion faithfully. He loved to dance and listen to music. His children were his life. He prayed to be given as much life to see another day with his children. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Fermin; brothers, Louis and Mark Arellano; and nephew, Adrian (AJ) Garcia. He is survived by his beloved children, Desiray Arellano, Francisco (Sativa) Arellano, ShiAnne Arellano, Chrisito Esquibel, Jordan Esquibel, and Layla Esquibel; grandchildren, Myranda and Jose Arellano; brothers and sisters, Paul (Joyce) Arellano, Priscilla (Rick) Kilkenny, Daniel Arellano, Theresa (Tommy) Garcia, Elaine (Marcus) Boston, Joe (Eilani) Arellano, Ernest (Tracy) Arellano, Joann (Steve Porras), and Camille (Adrian) Garcia; and the mother of his children, Grace Sandoval. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 E. Rodeo Rd. in Santa Fe, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. Francis Cathedral Basilica, followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery. Pallbearers include Francisco Arellano, Marcus Boston, Daniel Arellano, Joe Arellano, Ernest Arellano, and Mark Arellano Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Myranda and Jose Arellano. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 16, 2019