FRANK G. ARELLANO Frank G. Arellano, age 57, of Santa Fe, was called home on August 11, 2019. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 E. Rodeo Rd. in Santa Fe, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. Francis Cathedral Basilica, followed by Interment at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 14, 2019