Santa Fe New Mexican

Frank G. Benavidez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank G. Benavidez.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRANK G. BENAVIDEZ Frank G. Benavidez, 57, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away suddenly following a brief illness on March 20, 2020. Frank was employed with the Northern NM Bottling Co., The Waterman for 16 years. He was a proud, avid fisherman and landscaper who spent countless hours working on his picture-perfect, beautiful backyard which he took great pride in. He loved football and was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Benavidez; mother, Victoria "Vickie" Martinez; sister, Phyllis Benavidez-Sandoval. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Maria Benavidez; brother, Ron Martinez and wife Santosha; stepfather, Jose Ray Martinez. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, J.B. and Lena Mares; sister-in-law, Christine Mares; close aunt, Walda Worrall; cousins, Charles Koroneos and Dan Benavidez, whom he spent special times with, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, all of whom he had a special bond with. He will be greatly missed and always remembered fondly, especially for his genuine humor. Services will be announced at a later date due to the Coronavirus.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.