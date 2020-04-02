FRANK G. BENAVIDEZ Frank G. Benavidez, 57, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away suddenly following a brief illness on March 20, 2020. Frank was employed with the Northern NM Bottling Co., The Waterman for 16 years. He was a proud, avid fisherman and landscaper who spent countless hours working on his picture-perfect, beautiful backyard which he took great pride in. He loved football and was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Benavidez; mother, Victoria "Vickie" Martinez; sister, Phyllis Benavidez-Sandoval. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Maria Benavidez; brother, Ron Martinez and wife Santosha; stepfather, Jose Ray Martinez. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, J.B. and Lena Mares; sister-in-law, Christine Mares; close aunt, Walda Worrall; cousins, Charles Koroneos and Dan Benavidez, whom he spent special times with, and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, all of whom he had a special bond with. He will be greatly missed and always remembered fondly, especially for his genuine humor. Services will be announced at a later date due to the Coronavirus.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020