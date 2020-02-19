LENAHAN, COL. FRANK C., USAF (RET) Lenahan, Col. Frank C. (USAF Ret) was surrounded by his family at home when his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called him home after a very long struggle with Parkinson's Disease on February 24, 2015 at the age of 83. Please join the loving family of Col. Frank C. Lenahan in honoring his 5th Anniversary on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 22, 2020