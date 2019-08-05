FRANK LUCERO SR. On Thursday August 1, 2019 our loving Dad, Grandpa, and great Grandpa Frank Lucero Sr., 84 of Santa Fe NM entered peacefully into the presence of our Lord in heaven. Frank was born to Carlos and Vicenta Lucero on August 22, 1934 in Lumberton, NM. The youngest of 6 children is the last to pass on to join his brother Carlos, sisters Ascension, Helen, Rose and Lucy who have preceded him in death. Also preceding him are his wife Belen, son Frank Jr., and granddaughter Jessica. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the St. John's Holy Name Society, SF Senior Volunteers, and SMHS '53 Coffee Klatch. God, his faith and spending time with his family were his priorities with fishing and going to his cabin in Dulce, NM not far behind. Frank was the favorite Tio, Primo, Compadre and friend to so many as his kind, gentle and loving spirit touched so many in his life journey. Frank is survived by children Gloria Lucero, Sheila Chavez, Matt Lucero and wife Regina. Grandchildren Joey Demny (Violet), Chris Lucero (Crystal), Raquel Lucero, Kevin Chavez, Adrienne Chavez, Madyson, Andres, and Max Lucero. Great grandchildren Xavier and Alex Demny, Trinity, Dylan, Erabella and Aries Lucero, and so many more children who always called him Grandpa Frank. Frank had many nieces and nephews from the Lucero and Valdez families who he loved so dearly, cousins with whom he kept close contact with and numerous very special friends including his sweet companion Julie who was by his side throughout his illness. Special thanks to the amazing caregivers from Del Corazon Hospice especially Jacob, Ted and Megan, your kindness and support is truly appreciated. Thank you to his doctors Mark Zolnick and Kaleigh Cera who took excellent care of our Dad. Los Hermanos recited the Rosary on Monday August 7, 2019 at 7 pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Osage Avenue in Santa Fe. Mass of Christian burial will be preceded by a rosary at 10:00 A.M. and service at 11:00 A.M. at St. Johns Church. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, reception immediately following burial at the FOP Lodge on Airport Road in Santa Fe. Pallbearers will be Joey Demny, Chris Lucero, Kevin Chavez, Ed Lopez, David Montoya and Alfonso Ulibarri. Honorary pallbearers are the SMHS '53 Coffee Klatch, Joe Trujillo and Charlie Lury. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Johns Soup Kitchen in the name of Frank Lucero" Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
