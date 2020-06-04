FRANK (MARTINEZ) SHUTIVA Our beloved father and grandfather, Frank (Martinez) Shutiva, 87, an Acoma Pueblo tribal member, passed away on March 25, 2020, peacefully at his home in Santa Fe with loved ones by his side. He shared his life with his beautiful wife, Anita Martinez, from Taos Pueblo, for 57 years at the time of her passing in 2012. Frank was born to Jose and Santana Martinez on May 8, 1932 in Acomita, NM. He was the youngest of nine siblings, which along with his parents, sons, Rex, Jonathan, Jose (Jay), and son in law, Mark Billie Jr., have preceded him in death. Frank attended high school at the Santa Fe Indian School where he was known as 'Moon' and made lifelong friendships. He was drafted by the US Army to the Korean War where he became a Sargent (T) and was honorably discharged. Frank raised his family in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and retired from the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA). Dad and Mom built their adobe home at Taos Pueblo where they enjoyed retired life. Frank provided his children and grandchildren a foundation based on Pueblo values of Love, Respect, Integrity for each other and our communities. Frank touched many lives and was a compassionate human being who will be remembered by his loved ones and others who cared for and respected him. Frank is survived by his daughters, Sharon, Beverly, and Donna; grandchildren, Nathan (Kathy), Justina, (Tyrone), Autumn, Derek, Leah, Jeremiah, and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathan, Anika, Aiden, and many Acoma and Taos Pueblo relatives. We will miss you greatly Daddy, Baba, Nahna. Thank you to all who have expressed condolences, to the Pueblo of Acoma's Governor, the cemetery crew, and Riverside Funeral Home.



