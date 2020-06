9 YEAR ANNIVERSARY FRANKIE JOHNSON, JR. JANUARY 31, 1986 - JUNE 15, 2011 Nine years have gone by, And every day we still cry. Wishing we could have you here To wipe away all our tears. But someday, only God knows when, We will all be together again! We love you Frankie!



