1/1
FRED BERTOLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRED BERTOLA
JULY 16, 1948 - OCTOBER 19, 2020

Our hearts are shattered, and it is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of our deeply loved husband, daddy, poppie, brother, uncle, and friend. Fred was an awesome guy, known for his great sense of humor and generosity. He loved the game of baseball and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was an avid bicyclist who rode 15 miles daily up until the day he received the tragic diagnosis of cancer. He courageously handled the unimaginable pain and symptoms of his illness with admirable grace and dignity. He maintained his hilarious sense of humor and humility throughout his entire journey.
Fred, you will be our brightest light through our darkest days. We will love and miss you so very much, will feel your love surrounding us and will carry you in our hearts eternally.
Private services will take place at the National Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences or a special memory of Fred please do so at Legacy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Santa Fe New Mexican

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved