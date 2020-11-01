FRED BERTOLA
JULY 16, 1948 - OCTOBER 19, 2020
Our hearts are shattered, and it is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of our deeply loved husband, daddy, poppie, brother, uncle, and friend. Fred was an awesome guy, known for his great sense of humor and generosity. He loved the game of baseball and was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was an avid bicyclist who rode 15 miles daily up until the day he received the tragic diagnosis of cancer. He courageously handled the unimaginable pain and symptoms of his illness with admirable grace and dignity. He maintained his hilarious sense of humor and humility throughout his entire journey.
Fred, you will be our brightest light through our darkest days. We will love and miss you so very much, will feel your love surrounding us and will carry you in our hearts eternally.
Private services will take place at the National Cemetery.
