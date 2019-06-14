Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRED C. SOLTERO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRED C. SOLTERO Fred C. Soltero, 92, passed away in Sedona AZ, June 12, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years; Nancy (Staats) Soltero; his daughter, Juliana Soltero Thomaides; his son, Phillip Aaron Soltero; his daughter, Anita Soltero Ortega and her husband Armand Ortega. Fred was preceded in death by his son John Fredrick Soltero in August of 2017. Fred was a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico from 1959 until 2018 before moving to Sedona, AZ. Born in Garfield, New Mexico on February 2, 1927. Fred was the only child of Enrique and Ursula Soltero. Fred was drafted out of high school in the summer of 1945 before his senior year. He served in the infantry and volunteered for the airborne division. He served overseas in Yokohama, Japan in 1946 teaching recruits how to pack parachutes for the Eleventh Airborne Parachute Maintenance Company. After being discharged from the army he obtained his GED and went on to New Mexico State University to graduate with a BS in civil engineering. He met his wife, Nancy Staats, at a dude ranch in Wyoming and they were married in 1954 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Mr. Soltero had the opportunity to work for the Federal Government as a civil engineer in the Federal Highway Administration and retired in 1983. Fred than went to work for the City of Santa Fe as a Construction Engineer and retired again in 1988. Mr. Soltero loved to play golf and tennis in his golden years and traveled extensively with Nancy around the United States by car exploring the country he loved so much. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St John Vianney Catholic Church in Sedona, AZ. Burial to follow at Sedona Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Greer's Mortuary .

