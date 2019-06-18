Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred E. Lucero. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

FRED E. LUCERO Fred E. Lucero, 65, of Santa Fe, passed away Monday, June10, 2019. He was born July 30, 1953 in Santa Fe, the son of Frances and Clyde Lucero. He and Lucila Ordaz Diaz were married on September 15, 1989 in El Paso, TX. His father, Clyde Lucero has preceded him in death. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Lucila Lucero; his Mother, Frances Lucero; son Andre Lucero; step-sons, Oscar Mendoza (Lorena) and Cesar Mendoza ( Isabel); his brothers, Clyde Lucero (Margaret), Mike Lucero (Sandra), and Alex Lucero (Patsy); sisters, Liz Romero (Leroy) and Geri Quintana. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Crystal, Christopher, Celeste, Savanna, Katia and Caleb, and numerous nieces and nephews. He served with the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Commad (SAC) & Space Command, retiring in 1995 as a Captain with a Bronze Star Medal. Prior to that he served as a medic in the Army. During his years with the military, he volunteered to lead the Honor Guard Unit for military funerals at Elgin AFB in Florida. In recent years he has worked with the State Children, Youth, & Families department and was soon to retire a second time. He cherished his hobbies of collecting antiques and woodworking, and loved to read and work on cars, and enjoyed traveling. He received his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from UTEP, and a Masters in Public Administration from Webster University. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm Sunday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Interment service with full military honors will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Andre Lucero, Oscar Mendoza, Michael Lucero, Alexander Lucero, Nathaniel Lucero, and John Lucero. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





