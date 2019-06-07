FRED MUNIZ Fred Muniz, 86, of Santa Fe, passed away on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019. Fred served as Secretary of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, Deputy Secretary of Finance, and the New Mexico State Agency on Aging. In his illustrious career, Fred served under 5 Governors. Fred leaves behind Daughters, Cara (John) and Becca; Grandchildren Noah and Isaiah, and several other very close relatives and friends. Special thanks to friend and colleague, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for his special gift, his dog, "Mickey". Services are scheduled at St. Anne Church on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 9, 2019