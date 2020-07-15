FRED RAYMOND MIERA Fred Raymond Miera, 78, of Santa Fe passed away on Sunday, July 12 after a five year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Fred was born on July 4, 1942 to parents, Del and Adela Miera in Santa Fe. Fred is survived by his son Steve (Julia), grandson Joshua (Courtney), great-granddaughter (Eleanor), brother Bob Miera (Luana deceased), sister Melba Esparza (Orlando), and sister-in-law Nannie Jo Miera. Fred is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and cousins who he loved very much. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Del and Adela and his brother, Ron. Fred was a lifetime member of the Elks in Santa Fe. He was a counselor at Boys State for 32 years. Fred was a proud graduate of St. Michael's High School in Santa Fe. As an avid sports fan, Fred continued to follow St. Michael's sports since his graduation in 1960. The family extends heartfelt appreciation to all of Fred's caregivers at MorningStar and Presbyterian Hospice both of Santa Fe for their compassionate care. Many thanks to Michael Singley, Ruben Mendez, and Fred's many other friends and family for their love and support. A Rosary will be held on Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. St. Anne's Parish, 511 Alicia Street in Santa Fe. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. followed by a private family burial. Please note that we will be practicing social distancing and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Fred's name to St. Michael's High School. Please visit our guestbook for Fred online at: riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
