Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Freda Anne Echols Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FREDA ANNE ECHOLS ELLIOTT BORN AT HOME 16 JUNE 1932 IN ASHEVILLE, NC DIED AT HOME 2 JANUARY 2020 IN SANTA FE, NM Freda Anne Echols Elliott died of natural causes last Thursday evening. She was 87, living independently, of sound mind and body and anticipated living another 10 years or so, as longevity was in her genes. She has been a proud resident of Santa Fe for the last 32 years and was active in First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe with Peace and Justice work and membership in the choir for many years. Freda protested human rights abuses in Central America and advocated for fair trade for local farmers in Oaxaca Mexico. She leaves behind many dear friends in Santa Fe including her book, opera, and meditation groups: Mary Finney, Betty Kersting, Joy Ice, Nancy Armbruster, Carol Fallis, Jacque Rolstad, Marquisa LaVelle, Jane Hanna, Elizabeth Reed; also Sheila and Lainey at Dancing Bones, longtime family friend Liz Tidrick, and her beloved caregiver of many years Todd Melnick. Freda is survived by her younger brother Gerald Echols of Asheville, NC, daughter and spouse Cynthia Elliott and Jean Wilson of Santa Cruz, CA, son Thomas Elliott of Venice, CA, granddaughter Jessica Elliott of New York, New York, and 2 nephews, 6 nieces, 3 grandnephews and 4 grandnieces. She is predeceased by her parents Sue Duncan (1913-1990) and Jack Echols (1913-2011), her sister Jean Echols Wilson (1933-2015), first-born daughter Julia Elliott (1956-1997), and her former husband Don Elliott (1932-2009.) She married Don while he was in medical school in Philadelphia. Her three children were born in three cities: Philadelphia, Houston and Dover. The young family lived in Boston and San Francisco before settling in Denver in 1963. Freda was a voracious reader, lifelong learner, volunteer and activist. In Denver, she volunteered with Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church on the World Hunger Committee, the Presbyterian Synod of the Southwest, the League of Women Voters, the Denver Art Museum, and with the Institute of Cultural Affairs human development projects around the world. She graduated in Biology from Women's College in Greensboro, NC (UNC-G). She earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from The University of Denver and was a librarian at Graland Country Day School in Denver, CO. She studied interior design at DU as well. She also became a certified yoga instructor and Traeger body worker. Later, Freda studied mythology at Jean Houston's Mystery School in New York and Jungian psychology in Northern California. Freda was a self-taught expert on nutrition and health and was a proponent of Dr. Peter J. D'Adamo's GenoType Diet. She was a big fan of Amy Goodman of DemocracyNow and chose to read her news on their website. More recently, Freda studied with Rabbi Nahum in his Genesis class at Temple Beth Shalom. She chose to live in Santa Fe primarily for its rich Native American history and its art and music culture. She was a prolific collector of artifacts, photography and most of all, books. She loved nature and was an avid gardener. She created such a beautiful "French Intensive" vegetable garden at her home in Denver that it was featured in Sunset Magazine. Freda enjoyed watching birds at her suet feeder on the giant cottonwood outside her kitchen window at Plaza del Monte in Santa Fe. She was thrilled when her friend Bill Lavoie pointed out that she had a hummingbird nest with two babies in it in her chokecherry tree in her back yard last year. A doe brought her fawns to rest in the protected corner of Freda's back yard several years in a row. Freda was an amazing storyteller. Her stories were detailed, colorful and sometimes long. She passed this and many other gifts along to her children. Freda touched so many people's lives in her 87+ years and will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. A memorial service for Freda will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe on the Lunar New Year Saturday January 25th at 2pm. Her ashes will be interred in Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Garden Columbarium in Denver, CO with the ashes of her daughter Julia. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

FREDA ANNE ECHOLS ELLIOTT BORN AT HOME 16 JUNE 1932 IN ASHEVILLE, NC DIED AT HOME 2 JANUARY 2020 IN SANTA FE, NM Freda Anne Echols Elliott died of natural causes last Thursday evening. She was 87, living independently, of sound mind and body and anticipated living another 10 years or so, as longevity was in her genes. She has been a proud resident of Santa Fe for the last 32 years and was active in First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe with Peace and Justice work and membership in the choir for many years. Freda protested human rights abuses in Central America and advocated for fair trade for local farmers in Oaxaca Mexico. She leaves behind many dear friends in Santa Fe including her book, opera, and meditation groups: Mary Finney, Betty Kersting, Joy Ice, Nancy Armbruster, Carol Fallis, Jacque Rolstad, Marquisa LaVelle, Jane Hanna, Elizabeth Reed; also Sheila and Lainey at Dancing Bones, longtime family friend Liz Tidrick, and her beloved caregiver of many years Todd Melnick. Freda is survived by her younger brother Gerald Echols of Asheville, NC, daughter and spouse Cynthia Elliott and Jean Wilson of Santa Cruz, CA, son Thomas Elliott of Venice, CA, granddaughter Jessica Elliott of New York, New York, and 2 nephews, 6 nieces, 3 grandnephews and 4 grandnieces. She is predeceased by her parents Sue Duncan (1913-1990) and Jack Echols (1913-2011), her sister Jean Echols Wilson (1933-2015), first-born daughter Julia Elliott (1956-1997), and her former husband Don Elliott (1932-2009.) She married Don while he was in medical school in Philadelphia. Her three children were born in three cities: Philadelphia, Houston and Dover. The young family lived in Boston and San Francisco before settling in Denver in 1963. Freda was a voracious reader, lifelong learner, volunteer and activist. In Denver, she volunteered with Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church on the World Hunger Committee, the Presbyterian Synod of the Southwest, the League of Women Voters, the Denver Art Museum, and with the Institute of Cultural Affairs human development projects around the world. She graduated in Biology from Women's College in Greensboro, NC (UNC-G). She earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from The University of Denver and was a librarian at Graland Country Day School in Denver, CO. She studied interior design at DU as well. She also became a certified yoga instructor and Traeger body worker. Later, Freda studied mythology at Jean Houston's Mystery School in New York and Jungian psychology in Northern California. Freda was a self-taught expert on nutrition and health and was a proponent of Dr. Peter J. D'Adamo's GenoType Diet. She was a big fan of Amy Goodman of DemocracyNow and chose to read her news on their website. More recently, Freda studied with Rabbi Nahum in his Genesis class at Temple Beth Shalom. She chose to live in Santa Fe primarily for its rich Native American history and its art and music culture. She was a prolific collector of artifacts, photography and most of all, books. She loved nature and was an avid gardener. She created such a beautiful "French Intensive" vegetable garden at her home in Denver that it was featured in Sunset Magazine. Freda enjoyed watching birds at her suet feeder on the giant cottonwood outside her kitchen window at Plaza del Monte in Santa Fe. She was thrilled when her friend Bill Lavoie pointed out that she had a hummingbird nest with two babies in it in her chokecherry tree in her back yard last year. A doe brought her fawns to rest in the protected corner of Freda's back yard several years in a row. Freda was an amazing storyteller. Her stories were detailed, colorful and sometimes long. She passed this and many other gifts along to her children. Freda touched so many people's lives in her 87+ years and will be sorely missed by all who had the good fortune to know her. A memorial service for Freda will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe on the Lunar New Year Saturday January 25th at 2pm. Her ashes will be interred in Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church Garden Columbarium in Denver, CO with the ashes of her daughter Julia. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 www.afsc.org or to The Nature Conservancy 4245 N. Fairfax Drive Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203-1606 www.legacy@tnc.org "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close