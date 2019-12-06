FREDDIE HERRERA AND ERLINDA HERRERA It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father and mother, one right after the other. Freddie Herrera, born September 20, 1935, died October 27, 2019, and Erlinda Herrera, born October 5, 1935, died November 23, 2019. Freddie and Erlinda are preceded in death by their son Peter and both of their parents. Our father is preceded in death by his brother Coy and our mother by her eight siblings. They are survived by their children, Anthony (Jeanie), Roberta, Roslin (Anthony), Andrew and Patrick; grandchildren, Jason, James, Jacelyn (Daniel) (Arysa), Vanessa (Elizabeth) Jerrid, Justin (Isabella), Josh (Danielle), Aaron (Victoria), Mikayla, Derrick, Dominic (Isiah), Joshiah and Jayden; brother Dennis (Angela) Herrera, Mida Herrera; sister Esther Martinez; Roy Martinez; and Jenny Mares. Our parents were pillars of the community. In their younger days, they were involved in city youth programs, the church, Cursillos, and La Sociedad Colonial Espa¤ola de Santa Fe dance group. Our father was the owner of Roadrunner Painting & Wallcovering, and our mother ran the office. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Rivera Family Funeral Home's Kiva Chapel of Light, located at 417 E. Rodeo Rd., Santa Fe, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be James Gonzales and Justin Garcia. A Reception will follow at the Eagles. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019