Freddie E. Herrera

FREDDIE E. HERRERA Freddie E. Herrera, 84 resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on Sunday evening, October 27, 2019 at the comfort of his daughter's home surrounded by his family. Freddie is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Erlinda, along with his five children and grandchildren. Funeral Arrangements are pending. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 10, 2019
