FREDRIC (FRED) STRAUSS Fredric (Fred) Strauss, passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Fe, NM, surrounded by his children, his wife, and his dog on the morning of April 24, 2020. He was a devoted husband and father, who treasured his family and friends, as they did him. Fred was born and raised in the Bronx, NY, where he was graduated from DeWitt Clinton HS, received his BA from Long Island University, attended New York University Film School, and earned a Master's Degree from The New School for Social Research. From childhood, he loved art, music (especially jazz), photography, and film. And so it was no surprise that most of his life and career were spent sharing his passion for the arts by becoming a producer, director, and teacher of television and video production. Wherever he lived, his community was always a priority, and some of his earliest work in video production were working as a segment producer for Sesame Street and Good Morning America, and for NYC School District #9 in the Bronx. In 1982, he was offered the opportunity to form White Plains Cable Television, Inc., which produces and manages public access television in White Plains, NY. He was Executive Director there until his retirement in 2005, during which time he received statewide and national recognition for his accomplishments, including the establishment of three community cable television channels (Public, Educational, and Government) offering the opportunity for people of all income levels to learn television production, and have their work cablecast throughout the city. All this while also producing programming with professionals from around the country, and covering live local events. He was adored by his staff, each of whom were given opportunities to learn and grow in whatever areas of production suited them best. Whether it was in front of the camera or behind it, he is responsible for the successful television careers of many New Yorkers, including his wife, Nancy. In 2005, Fred and Nancy decided it was time to "work less and enjoy it more". They moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, and started a small video production company, Video Design de Santa Fe. They worked solely for non-profits, producing videos for fund raising and training, as well as informational pieces for websites, schools, and the local hospital. Fred's passion for vintage wristwatches continued even through his final illness, spending hours each day researching "talking watches" with his best friends, all of whom learned to love watches- even if they had known nothing about them when the conversation began. He is predeceased by his father, Herman, and mother, Blossom. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy (Reighter); his daughter, Erika Cacsire (Jesse) and their children, Gabriel and Juliana; stepchildren, David Green (Alicia), their children, Samuel, Jonah, and Zachary; and Laura Hammond (Tom) and their children, Abigail and Ella; a sister, Sharon Strauss (Howard Kaplan) their children, Jeremy and Susanna; brother-in-law, John Salveson and his three children. A celebration of life will be held at a time in the future when his friends and loved ones can all travel safely to be together. Donations in Fred's name can made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
