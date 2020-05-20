GABRIEL JOHN MARES AUGUST 24, 1988 ~ MAY 15, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected loss of our beloved son, brother, and uncle. Gabriel is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Mares and grandfather, Richard Gallegos. He is survived by his parents, Sandra Gallegos and Phillip Mares; brother, Joseph Vigil; nephew, Billy Mares; niece, Mattie Mares; grandmothers, Betty Gallegos, Virginia Mares and grandfather, Fred Mares. Gabe will live forever in our hearts. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. Rest in Peace. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light. Masks are mandatory. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 21, 2020