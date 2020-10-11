1/
Gallegos Salomon Joe
SALOMON JOE GALLEGOS

Salomon Joe Gallegos, 83, passed away October 4, 2020. Salomon was born in the Village of Agua Fria Santa Fe, New Mexico. After many adventures from California and back to Santa Fe, he joined the Navy. He returned to California and started his new career at University of California, Berkeley working there for 40 years. Santa Fe is where he met the love of his life Becky. After retirement, they made their way back home to Santa Fe. His heart was happy being back home.
He is preceded in death by his son Richard Gallegos, his parents Antonio and Guadalupita, his sisters Stella Grace Jackie Virginia Mary Lou and Dolores. He is survived by his beloved wife Becky, son Robert, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, sisters Effie, Susie, and Rose, and brother Tony, along with many relatives many friends.
A special thanks to Dr. Gerzain Chavez for the medical care provided. Celebration of life will be at a later date after Covid. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
