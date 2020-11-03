HELEN M. GARCIA

Our beautiful and precious mother, Helen M. Garcia, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Santa Fe, NM on October 27, 2020. Helen was born on August 30, 1937 in Denver, CO. She was preceded in death and is now reunited with her beloved husband Pete M. Garcia, her mother Dorotea Rivera Tenorio, and her father Ricardo Tenorio. Helen and her beloved husband, Pete, owned and managed the Sunshine Bar & Gas Station in Ribera, NM from 1961 to 1998 when they retired, along with several other businesses throughout NM. Helen was a devoted Catholic, she loved life and never took it for granted. Helen was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and daughter. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.

Helen is survived by her children; Louis Garcia and wife Mabel, Dennis Garcia and wife Barbara, Pearl Martinez and husband Ben, and Albert Garcia and wife Celina; grandchildren; Crystal Garcia, Trish Rudolph and partner Anthony, Tasha Fitts and husband Doug, Tracey Beitler and husband Brad, Pamela Garcia, Louise Garcia and partner Marcus, Natalie Rascon and partner Jesus, Corey Garcia, Dennis Garcia Jr., Audrey Garcia, Isaac Garcia, and numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

She is now dancing and singing in glory. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to the Coronavirus there will be no memorial services.







