GARY C. HALL Today marks the 2nd anniversary of Gary Hall's passing. It has been a difficult 2 years, but life is gradually resuming some sense of normalcy, if that is really possible. In these two years we have had to go through his personal belongings and decide what will be kept and what will be donated. Yet his life was more than these material things, he had a rich and joyful life with a family, dear friends and coworkers who loved, admired and respected him. Each of us has our own slide show of memories that enable us to remember Gary through the moments that made up his life and linked him forever with our own. As his daughter, I gain some sense of happiness knowing that although he has passed, he does live on through his loving wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In Gary's honor, take a moment and reflect on your own personal memories, may they continue to bless your life. You are greatly missed and forever LOVED. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 14, 2019

