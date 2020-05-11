Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARY ESCHMAN BORN JULY 23, 1936, DIED MAY 8, 2020 Born in West Point Iowa, Gary was a renaissance man. He received his Airborne Wings while serving in the military. He worked road construction in his father's business. He later worked as a benefits consultant for Marsh McClennan in Iowa City, IA. He also started a computer software company called Network MicroDesigns. In 1986 Gary and Dianne decided to move where their heart was which was the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. They moved to Telluride and immediately became immersed in that wonderful, quirky mountain community. They built and operated a 16 room inn called the San Sophia. Gary loved every spare moment he had to play in the mountains whether it was hiking, backpacking, downhill or cross country skiing, or camping in the Utah desert. In 1997 they moved to Santa Fe, another area they had come to love. Gary helped build 4 spec houses in Santa Fe and then decided that retirement looked good to him. He spent the rest of his time in Santa Fe enjoying good food, friends, his dogs, and the wonderful culture. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dianne, his three dogs Roxanne, Now, and Max. And all of his wonderful friends that have shared so many good times with him. He will be sadly missed. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 13 to May 17, 2020

