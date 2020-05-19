Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARY ESCHMAN BORN JULY 23, 1936 DIED MAY 8, 2020 Born in West Point, Iowa, Gary was a renaissance man. He received his Airborne Wings while serving in the military. He worked road construction in his father's business. He later worked as a benefits consultant in Iowa City, IA. After marrying Dianne, they started a computer software company called Network MicroDesigns. In 1986 Gary and Dianne decided to move where their heart was which was the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. They moved to Telluride and immediately became immersed in that wonderful, quirky mountain community. After working for the ski area for a couple of seasons, they, with the help of a longtime friend in Iowa, built and operated a 16 room inn called the San Sophia. Gary felt that work was merely a means to an end and that end was spending every spare moment he had playing in the mountains; whether it was hiking, backpacking, downhill, or cross country skiing with Dianne and his Siberian huskies or camping in the Utah desert with his friends. He was also an accomplished black and white photographer and took great delight in both shooting and developing his own photos which now grace many homes of friends and family. In 1997 Gary and Dianne moved to Santa Fe, another area they had come to love. Gary helped put together a partnership to build four spec houses in Santa Fe and then decided that retirement looked good to him. He spent the rest of his time in Santa Fe enjoying good food, friends, his dogs. He took on digital photography and continued to expand his photographic skills. He became a big supporter of dog rescue in NM. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Dianne; his three rescue dogs Roxanne, Now and, Max; and all of his wonderful friends that have shared so many good times with him. He had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor and a fantastic sense of adventure. He was truly a shining light in our lives. That light has dimmed with his passing. But Gary Eschman stories will continue to be passed around amongst his friends and family with much love, laughter, and tears. We miss you, Gary. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 24, 2020

