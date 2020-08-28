GARY RICHARD SHELLEY 11/9/54 - 8/20/20 20 years ago, Jesus called you to Heaven to join all the Beautiful Angels above! You are joined in eternal ~ peace with Dad & Mom ~ Thank you for all your loving ways and extreme kindness you shared with everyone you met. You are cherished and loved in our hearts forever! Con Carino y Amor, Baile Con Los Angelitos!! We love you and miss you, Kathleen Shelley, Melissa, Suzette, Mariah & baby cakes 20 Year Mass August 30, 2020 at The Cathedral Basilica 11 a.m.



