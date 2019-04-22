Guest Book View Sign Service Information FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University 1111 University Boulevard Albuquerque , NM 87102 (505)-843-6333 Send Flowers Obituary

GAY FRANCES GILLIA Gay Frances Gillia (nee Taylor, nee Sparkman) passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Gay was born in Slaton, Texas, on September 19, 1935, to Paul Sparkman and Alethea Brooks Sparkman. She moved with her family to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, to attend high school. After marrying Johnny Taylor, the two made Albuquerque their home while Johnny attended UNM and Gay worked to support the couple and their young children, eventually moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she attended the College of Santa Fe receiving her degree. She became a teacher of the grade school level for many years and always kept the interests of her students as top priority. She will be remembered as a strong and independent woman who never lost her farm girl sensibility. She was an avid bridge player and a member of the Duke City Bridge Club. She was known as the "queen" of bridge until her late years. Gay played the piano since childhood and she loved the mountains. She is predeceased by her third husband, Roy Gillia, and survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Morgenstern; son, Scott Taylor; sister, Betty Adams; grandsons, Cameron, Kevin, and Mark; and great-grandson, Mason. Please visit our online guestbook for Gay at

