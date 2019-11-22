Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Dunne. View Sign Service Information Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe , NM 87507 (505)-395-9150 Send Flowers Obituary

EUGENE A. DUNNE (GENE) Gene Dunne, 69, passed away quietly at home on November 13, 2019 with his wife of 49 years, Adele, by his side. He leaves four sisters, Betty, Linda, Mary, and Theresa Rose, numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene Dunne, Sr, and his mother Sadie. Gene was born into deep poverty. Yet through the gifts of an exceptional brain, an independent spirit, perseverance, infectious good humor and a genuine decency and goodness, led a remarkable life rich in accomplishment, adventures, and friends. Following a lackluster performance as a student3232 CERRILLOS RD SANTA FE, NM 87507 USA and the proverbial coming-of-age adventures in New York City as a rootless young man in the late 1960s, he found himself, along with thousands of others, drafted into the U S Army during the Vietnam War. To his surprise, he was assigned to an elite Green Beret unit, the 8th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. He was joined there by his new wife, Adele. He emerged a different man - mature, focused, wanting to make a mark and do some good in the world. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts summa cum laude, and was accepted by Harvard Graduate School. After receiving his Masters Degree, he taught at U Mass Boston, Brandeis, and Harvard itself. Upon graduating from

EUGENE A. DUNNE (GENE) Gene Dunne, 69, passed away quietly at home on November 13, 2019 with his wife of 49 years, Adele, by his side. He leaves four sisters, Betty, Linda, Mary, and Theresa Rose, numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene Dunne, Sr, and his mother Sadie. Gene was born into deep poverty. Yet through the gifts of an exceptional brain, an independent spirit, perseverance, infectious good humor and a genuine decency and goodness, led a remarkable life rich in accomplishment, adventures, and friends. Following a lackluster performance as a student3232 CERRILLOS RD SANTA FE, NM 87507 USA and the proverbial coming-of-age adventures in New York City as a rootless young man in the late 1960s, he found himself, along with thousands of others, drafted into the U S Army during the Vietnam War. To his surprise, he was assigned to an elite Green Beret unit, the 8th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. He was joined there by his new wife, Adele. He emerged a different man - mature, focused, wanting to make a mark and do some good in the world. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts summa cum laude, and was accepted by Harvard Graduate School. After receiving his Masters Degree, he taught at U Mass Boston, Brandeis, and Harvard itself. Upon graduating from Harvard University with a PhD in Government, he was offered a job in the Reagan White House, cutting funds for Medicare and Medicaid at an impressive salary. Knowing the difference between right and wrong, however, he took instead a minimum-wage job as a foot soldier for SANE (Committee for a Sane Nuclear Policy) lobbying for nuclear arms control. After moving to Washington DC, he became partner in a business that raised funds for Common Cause, Public Citizen, Witness for Peace, United Jewish Appeal, Gore for President, Gephardt for President, and more. In midlife, Gene had a major cervical operation. While successful, it led him to a complete life reappraisal. He chose to return to the only job that he had ever loved, that he did before he was drafted - driving a taxi. In Washington, DC he drove nights, during the height of the 1990's "crack wars." He was robbed, shot at several times, and suffered numerous other life-threatening misadventures, enjoying almost every minute of it. In addition, with two friends, Gene started a taxicab repair business. They did well for several years, but were eventually zoned out of their good location by DC gentrification and shuttered the shop. Because of his popularity and respect among drivers, Gene was persuaded to organize and lead a labor revolt against the corrupt, racist, and unscrupulous owners of one of DC's largest cab companies, for which he also drove - a move that necessitated bodyguards for several months. His committee organized, got the support of a majority of the drivers, won legal and ethical concessions, scaled back the bribery and corruption, and got the drivers treated with more dignity and respect. Many of the drivers - a diverse group from the US and around the world - felt pride in their jobs for the first time in memory. Gene and his wife Adele moved to Santa Fe in 2003. He found a job with the City of Santa Fe government in the Meals on Wheels program, and stayed there for seven years until he retired in summer of 2017 due to illness. As he claimed to a friend, it didn't pay much, but it was "morally satisfying and just felt good." His was a life of nonconformity, progressive commitment, good works, and adventure. He was a happy man and everyone who knew him regarded him as a ray of sunshine. "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." - A.A. Milne Please visit the online guest register for Gene at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150 Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close