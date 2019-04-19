Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Gutierrez. View Sign

GEORGE A. GUTIERREZ George A. Gutierrez passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after battling a lengthy illness. Born in Pecos/Rowe to a large family, George learned the importance of hard work at an early age. He graduated from Pecos High School in 1968 then moved to Santa Fe where he has lived ever since. He worked for 34 years in Los Alamos to help support his family before finally retiring in 2012. We will miss his quick wit, his hard working attitude and his love of Spanish music as well as Spanish food. He was always willing to lend a hand wherever and whenever he could. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma Gutierrez (Cantu), son George Gutierrez Jr.; Brothers Pablo, Ray, Vincent, Ruben, Robert, Michael and Jessie Gutierrez; Sister Anabel Quintana and parents Rosarito and Emilio Gutierrez. On April 25th at 10:15a.m. will be a Rosary followed by a Mass at 11a.m. at St. John's Baptist Church. Funeral to follow at Rosario Cemetery at 1p.m. Afterward, please join family and friends back at St. John's to celebrate George's life.

GEORGE A. GUTIERREZ George A. Gutierrez passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after battling a lengthy illness. Born in Pecos/Rowe to a large family, George learned the importance of hard work at an early age. He graduated from Pecos High School in 1968 then moved to Santa Fe where he has lived ever since. He worked for 34 years in Los Alamos to help support his family before finally retiring in 2012. We will miss his quick wit, his hard working attitude and his love of Spanish music as well as Spanish food. He was always willing to lend a hand wherever and whenever he could. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma Gutierrez (Cantu), son George Gutierrez Jr.; Brothers Pablo, Ray, Vincent, Ruben, Robert, Michael and Jessie Gutierrez; Sister Anabel Quintana and parents Rosarito and Emilio Gutierrez. On April 25th at 10:15a.m. will be a Rosary followed by a Mass at 11a.m. at St. John's Baptist Church. Funeral to follow at Rosario Cemetery at 1p.m. Afterward, please join family and friends back at St. John's to celebrate George's life. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close